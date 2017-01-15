Barretts January Set for Familiar Fairplex Location

Newly turned yearlings and 2-year-olds will be on offer at the Barretts January mixed sale at a familiar site.

While the sales company now conducts its 2-year-olds in training and select yearling auctions at Del Mar, for 2017 it has returned its mixed sales to its previous home of Fairplex in Pomona, close to Santa Anita Park.

The Jan. 17 sale will be conducted in the Hinds Pavilion, beginning at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. The catalog consists of about 200 hips and also includes broodmares, stallion prospects, and horses of racing age.

Lucky Pulpit , the leading California sire of 2016, primarily through the exploits of his son California Chrome , will be represented throughout the catalog. His 2-year-olds include two colts consigned by Sue Greene's Woodbridge Farm and another offered by Colleen Turpin-Boyce.

Andy Havens' Havens Bloodstock Agency has Emma's Pride, a mare by Lucky Pulpit, while Woodbridge also is offering the 3-year-old Lucky Pulpit filly Lucky By the Lake. Woodbridge, John Harris' Harris Farms, and Dan Kiser (as agent for Tree Top Ranch) have consigned mares in foal to Lucky Pulpit.

The first crop of California stallion Smiling Tiger will reach the races in 2017. Woodbridge is offering a yearling Cal-bred filly by Smiling Tiger and a mare in foal to the stallion.

Champion Shanghai Bobby is another stallion whose first foals will race this year. Adrian Gonzalez's Checkmate Thoroughbreds has consigned a yearling Kentucky-bred filly by the stallion to the sale.

The Havens group includes a yearling full brother to $477,004-earner Cyclometer, both by Cyclotron—Moana Loa, by Eastern Echo.

Broodmares will begin the sale, and the only one in the catalog by the national leading sire Tapit is Hip 2. Havens will offer Tapitha, a half sister to stakes-placed How Bout Tonight.

Harris Farms' broodmares include Protect Freedom, a half sister to California-bred millionaire Cost of Freedom, by In Excess.

Checkmate has consigned Specific Promise, a daughter of Square Eddie —Generals Promise, by General Meeting. Square Eddie led all California sires of 2-year-olds in 2016.

The catalog includes broodmares by such other stallions as Harlan's Holiday, Indian Charlie, Street Sense, Tale of the Cat , and Unusual Heat.

