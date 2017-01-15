Arrogate Sails Through Penultimate Work for Pegasus Cup

Arrogate working at Santa Anita Jan. 15, his next to last before the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1).

With a workmate giving him about a 10-length target, Arrogate put in a solid six-furlong work before the races at Santa Anita Park Jan. 15. It was just what trainer Bob Baffert was looking for as Arrogate prepares for the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

At about 11:45 a.m., Arrogate, with Martin Garcia aboard, came out onto the racetrack, accompanied by a pony and well behind Uninvited and his pony. In his previous work Jan. 8, Arrogate also took on Uninvited, a 4-year-old son of Misremembered , but that day Uninvited had a head start of only a couple of lengths.

"I'm going to put that horse a little bit further in front of him," said Baffert before the Jan. 15 work. "Arrogate just needs a little target."

Arrogate set off easily, clicking off his first quarter-mile in :23 4/5. He completed a half-mile in :48 flat and began to close ground on Uninvited around the turn. With five furlongs in 1:00 2/5, Arrogate sailed by Uninvited, getting the six furlongs in 1:12 2/5, the fastest of 35 works at six furlongs Sunday. Garcia then galloped out Arrogate in 1:24 4/5 for seven furlongs and a mile in 1:37 4/5.

While Uninvited gives Arrogate some competition in the mornings, Baffert said that "we never turn Arrogate loose in the mornings in his works." Baffert added that he was looking for a steady work in preparation for the Pegasus World Cup, where Arrogate is expected to meet California Chrome , the rival Arrogate defeated in the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1).

"We'll let him do the same thing we did last week, just steady, no really big speed," said Baffert. "He's been all out twice in his life, in the Travers and in the Breeders' Cup."

Baffert keeps in contact with his work riders via radio, often changing it up as he evaluates the horse.

"Once he starts breezing, I can tell how he's moving," said Baffert. "A lot of it is just by visual, by watching him."

Though Baffert emphasizes that his plans can change with any horse based on how the horse is doing, the trainer said he plans to work Arrogate once more in California, Jan. 22, and then ship him to Gulfstream Park on Jan. 24. Baffert used that strategy of shipping in just a few days before when Arrogate demolished the Travers Stakes (G1) field by 13 1/2 lengths last Aug. 27.

Baffert trains Arrogate for Juddmonte Farms. The 4-year-old colt is by Unbridled's Song—Bubbler, by Distorted Humor . He is an Eclipse Awards finalist as the 2016 champion 3-year-old male and Horse of the Year. California Chrome is also a Horse of the Year finalist.