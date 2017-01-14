First Foal for Silver Max a Filly

Adena Springs North stallion Silver Max , a seven-time graded stakes winner, sired his first reported foal when a filly was born at Frank Stronach's facility near Ontario, Canada at 4 p.m. EST Jan. 12.

The filly is the first foal out of Stronach's homebred mare Blue Dahlia, a winning daughter of Giant's Causeway who herself is out of graded stakes winner Spring Waltz.

Campaigned by Mark Bacon and Dana Wells, Silver Max was a consistent top-level performer under the care of trainer Dale Romans. The son of Badge of Silver enjoyed some of his best moments at Keeneland, earning his first graded score in the 2012 Transylvania Stakes (G3T) and most famously defeating eventual two-time Horse of the Year Wise Dan in the 2013 edition of the grade 1 Shadwell Turf Mile when that race came off the turf due to inclement weather and was run on Keeneland's then-synthetic main track.

Silver Max retired to Adena Springs North with 12 wins from 27 career starts and $1,954,738 in earnings. He covered 40 mares during his initial breeding season.

Bred by Steve C. Snowden, Seth Lauffer, and Will Lauffer, Silver Max is slated to stand the 2017 season for an advertised fee of CAN$4,000 stands and nurses.



