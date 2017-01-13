More Horses Test Positive for EHV-I at Fair Grounds

Additional horses have tested positive for equine herpesvirus at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, the track reported Jan. 13. The entirety of Barn 14, Barn 36, and the Receiving Barn had blood pulled and nasal swabs taken for testing Jan. 11.

Barn 14 returned 19 positive tests, Barn 36 returned nine positive tests, and the Receiving Barn returned two positive tests. These positive tests reset the 14-day quarantine window for all three barns.

A horse in Barn 45, trained by Andrew McKeever, also returned a positive test, placing Barn 45 under a mandated 14-day quarantine.

All of the tests returned positive results for the "wild" strain of EHV-I. Since the onset of the outbreak, only two of the positive results have been for the neurological type of EHV-I.

Fair Grounds officials are working with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture to secure additional space off property to isolate the horses who have tested positive and are working with the Louisiana Racing Commission to further strengthen quarantine protocols and biosecurity measures.

Under the guidance of the LDA and the United States Department of Agriculture, Fair Grounds officials continue to monitor the situation closely and will follow all protocols as directed by those two governing bodies.

The first horse who tested positive for EHV-I at Fair Grounds died Dec. 26.