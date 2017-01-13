Improving Do the Dance Steps Up in Megahertz

It's taken a while for Do the Dance to get her bearings on the Southern California grass, but the improving filly will look to continue her upward trajectory Jan. 16 in the $100,000 Megahertz Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park.

Owned by Tom Mansor, Purple Shamrock Racing, and trainer Gary Sherlock, the 4-year-old daughter of Discreet Cat broke her maiden on the Del Mar grass in September of 2015, but went winless in 11 starts after until an allowance win back on the Del Mar turf in August of 2016. Two off-the-board allowance finishes again followed, but late in the year Do the Dance finally put two wins together.

In an October allowance at Santa Anita she nosed out a victory, then followed that with a three-quarter-length score in the restricted Kathryn Crosby Stakes Nov. 11 at Del Mar, where she defeated 2016 Megahertz winner Keri Belle.

Those two victories also showed her versatility. In the Oct. 21 allowance, Do the Dance closed from sixth on the inside in the stretch to get up at the wire, but in the Kathryn Crosby, she set the pace and just held on to win under jockey Tyler Baze.

"I was actually going to run her in the grade 1 American Oaks, but the rain killed that idea," Sherlock said. "She's pretty versatile, but we'll probably go to the front. We drew the rail and I've wanted to run her longer on the front for some time."

In a division that has been a revolving door in recent years, Do the Dance may also be able to seize an opportunity.

"In these races all year, she'll run well and make some money, and if we win one, that's gravy," Sherlock said. "She's been good to us, and I bought her to run on the grass, so that's what we're doing."

Do the Dance will be up against one of the toughest fields she's faced in her career, though.

Two-time grade 2 winner Prize Exhibit is the only graded winner in the field, but the Showcasing mare is winless in her last 10 starts. Her last victory was more than a year ago in the 2016 Monrovia Stakes (G2T).

BALAN: Prize Exhibit Rides Rail to Take Monrovia

Tiz a Kiss hasn't won at the graded level, but has run well in those ranks recently. In her last start, the Cee's Tizzy mare ran seventh behind winner Miss Temple City in the Matriarch (G1T), but was only four lengths back. A race before, she was a tough-luck runner-up to Zindaya in the Goldikova (G2T).

French import Kenriya also looms as a threat. The Kendargent filly is a three-time winner in France for trainer Christophe Ferland, but all came on synthetic surfaces. Her three turf starts were all against tough competition, however, including her second-place run in the Prix de la Grotte (G3) at Chantilly in April.