Medal Count's First Foal a Filly at Mallory Farm

Spendthrift Farm's Medal Count , the classic-placed, graded stakes-winning son of Dynaformer, sired his first reported foal Tuesday, Jan. 10 when a filly was born at Mallory Farm in Lexington.

Bred by Norm Kenney's LIL Equine, the bay filly is out of the young Tale of the Cat mare Giant Cat Tale.

"This foal has all the right parts you like to see in a first-year sire: nice hip, head, and neck," said Scott Mallory of Mallory Farm. "It's a good one to start the year off with."

Medal Count will stand the 2017 season for $3,500 at Spendthrift Farm.