Red Vine to Xanthus Farm in Pennsylvania

Bode Miller, the Olympic and world championship gold medal alpine skier, has branched out into the stallion side of Thoroughbred racing.

Miller purchased multiple grade 1-placed stakes winner Red Vine out of this week's Keeenland January horses of all ages sale for $25,000 and will stand him at Xanthus Farms near Gettysburg, Pa. His introductory fee will be $2,500.

Red Vine, a son of Candy Ride —Murky Waters, by Storm Creek, was bred in Kentucky by Alastar Thoroughbred Co. He was sold as a yearling for $200,000 to IEAH Stable and offered as a 2-year-old in training but bought back for $290,000.

The colt wound up in the barn of trainer Christophe Clement and raced for Jon and Sarah Kelly. Red Vine broke his maiden at 3 at Del Mar then compiled a 2-2-3 record in nine starts at 4. He became a stakes winner at 5 in the Majestic Light Stakes and went on to place in five consecutive graded stakes, which included a third in the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes, a third in the Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, and a second in the Cigar Mile Handicap (all G1). Red Vine retired with $775,915 in earnings.

Red Vine's second dam is stakes winner Fort Pond, the dam of multiple graded stakes winner Fort Prado (by El Prado) and stakes winner Cammack.

Xanthus Farms' principle Barbara Rickline said Pennsylvania is more attractive now with the breeders' awards program upgraded to 40% for progeny by Pennsylvania sires.

