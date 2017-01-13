Crowdfunding Helps Little Red Feather Buy Horse Share

Little Red Feather Racing (LRF) announced Jan. 13 that under their recently established LRF Thoroughbred Fund ("Fund"), they have acquired a minority ownership share in three-year-old colt, Cistron.



Cistron, by The Factor (out of Major Alie), was purchased as a yearling Hronis Racing LLC and is trained by John Sadler. The bay colt broke his maiden at Del Mar, December 4 in a one-mile maiden allowance race on the turf. In his most recent start in the Eddie Logan Stakes at Santa Anita Park, December 30, he finished a respectable third behind winner and previous stakes placed colt, Vending Machine.



"It is an honor to know that we have LRF's complete confidence as a horseman and as a family," said Kosta Hronis. "I hope other owners join in the effort as well. It is our responsibility to add to LRF's efforts to expand the sport we love."



LRF, established the first-ever equity partnership, under the recently adopted rules set by Title lll of the Jobs Act in August of last year. LRF successfully raised nearly $300,000 in just a few short months.



"We are so excited to team up with Kosta on Cistron," said Gary Fenton, LRF's managing partner. "He is one of the classiest gentlemen in the sport and understands what we need to grow the sport with new owners."



Cistron is stabled at Santa Anita Park in Sadler's barn and will remain under his care and conditioning. His next start is undetermined at this time.

"We have the budget for one or more additional purchases under this current Crowdfunding initiative," said LRF's founder and managing partner, Billy Koch. "We need more philanthropic owners like Kosta to give back and allow our Crowdfunders the chance of a lifetime with stakes quality horses."