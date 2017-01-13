Equine Herpesvirus Reported at KY Training Track

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has placed a barn at the HighPointe Training Center under quarantine after three horses there have tested positive for strains of equine herpesvirus (EHV-I) in recent days.

The Equine Disease Communication Center reports that tests have come back positive for EHV-I for three horses, including one horse's positive for the more serious neuropathogenic strain. The horse with the more serious strain spiked a fever the first week of January that led to testing of all horses. Those tests found two more horses positive for the milder, wild strain.

Rusty Ford, equine programs manager for the Kentucky State Veterinarian's Office, said one barn at HighPointe has been put under quarantine. Officials from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture continue to monitor the LaGrange, Ky. training center.

"While we're watching the entire population there, the evidence today suggests that we have the one barn affected by the virus," Ford said of the barn with about 30 horses. "We're taking the precautions needed to mitigate that risk."

Turfway Park will not accept horses from the training center until the disease clears.

"We just want to exercise an abundance of caution," said Turfway general manager Chip Bach. "Right now we're not allowing any horse in from HighPointe. Once we get a better picture of what's going on there—everyone's currently confident it's been contained to one space—we'll re-evaluate that."

The Northern Kentucky track also is requiring all horses who arrive on the property to initially stay in the receiving barn.

"On our side, any horses shipping in for races, we're directing them all to the receiving barn," Bach said. "We're just trying to stay ahead of it. We're cleaning down the receiving barn really well; we're using our bio-security measures at the gate with the horse I.D. people.

"We've experienced (EHV-I) before and know how devastating it can be when it gets on the grounds so we're going to do our best to work in a preventative manner."