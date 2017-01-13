Racing Investigators to Meet at Tampa Bay Downs

The NTRA's Steve Koch is one of the scheduled presenters at the upcoming ORI training conference.

The Organization of Racing Investigators (ORI) will be holding its annual training conference at Tampa Bay Downs, Feb. 26-March 1.

"We are fortunate to have our 2017 venue at Tampa Bay Downs" said Deanna Nicol, Tampa Bay Downs director of security and current ORI chair.

Since 1991 ORI has held annual training conferences to discuss best management practices as it relates to safety, security, and integrity to the industry. Weeding out people that do harm to the sport remains a paramount goal of ORI.

ORI said speakers for this year's conference have been selected with the intention of keeping the topics current, addressing today's challenges, and combining an opportunity for attendees to network and discuss common problems with the intention of finding solutions.

Guest speakers include Tracey Pelling of the Queensland Police Service Racing Crime Squad; Steven Koch of the NTRA; Michael Rogers, Stronach Group; Stacie Clark Rogers, Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance; and Dr. Dionne Benson, Racing Medication and Testing Consortium are a few of the industry professionals that will be addressing attendees.

In addition, workshops will be conducted regarding inspections, quarantine procedures and on safety stewards working in conjunction with investigators to ensure equine health and safety.

All updates will be placed on the ORI web site.

