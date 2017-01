The Louisiana Department of Agriculture has instituted a mandatory quarantine of the backstretch at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots because of an outbreak of equine herpesvirus.

Fair Grounds voluntarily imposed a quarantine Jan. 2, and the restrictions placed at that time will continue to be in effect, with no horses permitted to enter or exit the property.

Fair Grounds' live race meet continues as scheduled. Racing resumes Jan. 13 with a 5 p.m. CT first post.