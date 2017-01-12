First Foal for Race Day Drops in Indiana

Spendthrift Farm's Race Day , the multiple grade 2-winning son of Tapit , sired his first reported foal Jan. 9 when a filly was born at R Star Stallions near Anderson, Ind.



Bred by Jim Edgar, the dark bay or brown filly is out of the unraced Bright Launch mare Lady Cali, who is a half sister to stakes winner Spanish Pipedream (by Scat Daddy).



"She's a beautiful foal. This filly is very well built, with a great hip and good walk for her age," said Leigh Ann Hopper of R Star Stallions.

In 2015 Race Day captured consecutive victories in the Razorback Handicap (G3) and Oaklawn Handicap (G2) at Oaklawn Park as a 4-year-old. In the Oaklawn Handicap, he won in near gate-to-wire fashion, getting the 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.93—the fastest edition of this race since Medaglia d'Oro a dozen years prior. He went on to win the nine-furlong Hagyard Fayette (G2) that year at Keeneland on the Breeders' Cup undercard in a then-track record time of 1:47.90.

Race Day retired to Spendthrift in 2016 with six wins and earnings of $748,000. He is out of the More Than Ready mare Rebalite, a half sister to the 1991 Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner and four-time grade 1-winning filly Lite Light.



Race Day bred 155 mares in his first book and will stand this year for $6,000 stands and nurses, or $7,500 through Spendthrift's "Breed Secure" program.

