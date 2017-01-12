California Chrome Set for First Gulfstream Workout

California Chrome will command undivided attention at Gulfstream Park Jan. 14, when Thoroughbred racing's most enduring star is slated to take to the racetrack at 7:30 a.m. ET for a public workout in preparation for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28.

California Chrome is scheduled for a five-furlong workout under exercise rider Dihigi Gladney in a short window during training hours, when the flashy chestnut 6-year-old will be the only horse on the racetrack.

"Breakfast at Gulfstream" has been scheduled for an early start at 7 a.m. Saturday to mark the occasion and provide attendees with the opportunity to watch North America's richest Thoroughbred prepare for a highly anticipated start in the world's richest race.

California Chrome arrived at Gulfstream from his Southern California base Jan. 6 and has been jogging and galloping over the main track since Jan. 8. Alan Sherman, trainer Art Sherman's son and top assistant, will supervise the first of two scheduled workouts in preparation for the Pegasus.

"He'll go five-eighths and he'll go around a minute, but that will depend on the track," Alan Sherman said.

The 2014 Horse of the Year is expected to clash again with Arrogate, who defeated him in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Santa Anita Park Nov. 5.

California Chrome is scheduled to make the 27th and final start of his career in the Pegasus World Cup before being retiring to stud at Taylor Made Farm near Nicholasville, Ky.

James McIngvale's Eragon, the multiple group 1 winner in Argentina who is slated to make his first U.S. start in the Pegasus, is also scheduled to work either a half-mile or five furlongs Saturday morning. The Laura Wohlers-trained 6-year-old arrived at Gulfstream Jan. 5 after spending two and a half weeks in quarantine.