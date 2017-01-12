Farrell, Untapped Consider Silverbulletday

Coffeepot Stables' star sophomore filly Farrell continues to work well for three-time Breeders' Cup-winning conditioner Wayne Catalano and is considered possible for the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes Jan. 21 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Originally not slated to make her debut until the Feb. 25 Rachel Alexandra (G2), the daughter of Malibu Moon has not missed a beat since her six-length victory in the Golden Rod (G2) at Churchill Downs Nov. 26, logging four works.

Working in the first set at just before 6:00 a.m. Jan. 9, the dark bay filly drilled a half-mile in :49 2/5. The move followed a work at the same distance Dec. 28 in :48 4/5.

The Silverbulletday will likely include another high-profile filly in Winchell Thoroughbreds' Untapped, a full sister to champion Untapable who won in local allowance company over the Silverbulletday's mile and 70-yard trip for trainer Steve Asmussen. Also a half sister to grade 1-winner Paddy O'Prado , she worked well Jan. 10. The chestnut daughter of Tapit negotiated five panels in 1:01 4/5 and remains on target for her stakes debut.

Arguably the highest-rated sophomore filly on the grounds, Stonestreet Stables' Valadorna is likely to wait for the Rachel Alexandra, according to trainer Mark Casse. The daughter of Curlin , second in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) Nov. 5, has a pair of impressive breezes since a brief freshening and is expected to work Jan. 13 just after the first the break at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The Silverbulletday is the first of three major Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) prep races and is also a Road to the Kentucky Oaks prep season race, which awards 10 points to the winner, four to the runner-up, two to the third place finisher, and one point for fourth.