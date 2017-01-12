Well Known Handicapping Bookstore The Tout Closes

After a 25-year run, The Tout Thoroughbred Racing Information Center near the Standardbred track Northville Downs in Northville, Mich., has closed.

Mike and Phyllis Corbett owned The Tout, which offered handicapping books, bloodstock reports, Tip Sheets, electronic data, videos, and computer programs. The store had previously been located near Detroit Race Course until that Thoroughbred track closed in 1998.

The Tout also offered handicapping expos at several tracks around the country in the 1990s.

In announcing the closing of the store in a release, the Corbetts said they wished to thank the racing industry, fans, horse owners, trainers, employees, and racetracks that supported their store throughout the years.

