580 Cataloged for Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed Sale

Fasig-Tipton has cataloged 580 entries for its 2017 Kentucky winter mixed sale, to be held Feb. 6-7 in Lexington, with sessions beginning at 10 a.m. daily. The total is 20.8% larger than the 480 cataloged for the 2016 auction.

Hips 1-326 will be offered in the Feb. 6, session, with Hips 327-580 as well as those in the supplemental catalog going through the ring Feb. 7.

"Being the last mixed sale of the season, the Kentucky winter mixed sale offers buyers tremendous opportunities before the start of breeding season," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "Stakes credentialed racing and broodmare prospects, a quality contingent of in-foal mares, and 175 'short' yearlings make this a can't miss catalog."

The sale will also feature a supplemental catalog that will be available online and on the sales grounds. Fasig-Tipton will continue to accept entries, on an approval basis, over the next two weeks, the company said Jan. 12.

The catalog is available online, with print catalogs available beginning Jan. 17. The catalog will also be available via the equineline sales catalog app.