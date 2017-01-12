Santa Anita Park Cancels Thursday Card

Because of rain and poor track conditions, Santa Anita Park officials have cancelled the Jan. 12 race card.

The track will be open for simulcasting and parking will be free.

"It's the rain in the area. I live three miles away from the track and it took me 30 minutes to get here today," said Stronach Group senior vice president of West Coast operations Joe Morris. "We have flooding in the area and there's been seven inches of rain in nine days, with another inch coming today.

"It's the end of the (storm) system, so when it goes out at about 6 (p.m.) today, we should have good weather and still have four days of racing this week (with Monday's card)."

