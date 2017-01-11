Daredevil Sires First Foal at Sugar Maple Farm

WinStar Farm's Daredevil sired his first reported foal Jan. 10, when a filly was born at Sugar Maple Farm in Poughquag, N.Y.



Bred by SF Bloodstock, the filly is out of the Henny Hughes mare Henny's Princess, a stakes-winning juvenile from the immediate family of Horse of the Year Havre de Grace.



"I quite like our Daredevil filly out of Henny's Princess," said Dan Hayden of Sugar Maple Farm. "She is correct, with good angles putting together a good frame. She has a nice head with quality and a smart eye—a good overall model."



Daredevil won his debut by 6 1/4 lengths as a 2-year-old at Belmont Park, where he covered six furlongs in 1:09.87. In his second start, Daredevil stretched out to a mile to win the Champagne (G1) at Belmont and won by 2 1/2 lengths, ahead of eventual grade 2 winner Upstart in 1:36.62 for a mile.

Daredevil, who retired to WinStar in 2016 with earnings of $424,600, is out of the multiple grade 1-producing Forty Niner mare Chasethewildwind and he's one of five grade 1 winners under the first two dams in his female family. He bred 123 mares in his first book, and is set to stand his second season at WinStar for a fee of $7,500 stands and nurses.



"Daredevil is the fastest 2-year-old ever by More Than Ready , a sire known for 2-year-old success around the globe," said Elliott Walden, WinStar president and chief executive officer. "More Than Ready is emerging as an important international sire of sires, and it's happening through his best juvenile sons, like Sebring, who's the sire of Australian Horse of the Year, Dissident. So we hold very high hopes for Daredevil standing alongside his sire, and we expect to see precocious and fast-looking foals."