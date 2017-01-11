Tapiture's First Foal is a Filly

A filly out of Set'n On Ready is the first foal born by Darby Dan Farm's Tapiture. She was born Jan. 11 at Wynnstay Farm.

Darby Dan Farm's multiple graded stakes winner Tapiture got his first foal Jan. 11, a filly born at Tim and Nancy Hamlin's Wynnstay Farm near Winchester, Ky.

The filly, bred and owned by the Hamlins, is out of Set'n On Ready, a stakes winner by More Than Ready . She won the Arizona Juvenile Fillies Stakes at Turf Paradise and placed in one other stakes at Pleasanton. Set'n On Ready is the only stakes winner produced so far by Laughingly, a daughter of Giant's Causeway . Laughingly, though only placed at the track, is a half sister to three graded stakes winners—Silver Comic (by Silver Hawk), Comic Strip (Red Ransom), and Lucayan Prince (Fast Play). Silver Comic is the dam of grade 3 winner Silver Reunion.

Wynnstay Farm bought Set'n On Ready for $75,000 at the 2015 Keeneland November sale out of the Nursery Place consignment. This is her second foal. Her first foal is a 2-year-old filly by Animal Kingdom named Malkia.

Tapiture is a multiple grade 2 winner and grade 1-placed son of leading North American sire Tapit . He won graded stakes at 2, 3, and 4 and became a millionaire in 2014, when he won the West Virginia Derby (G2), Southwest Stakes (G3), and the Matt Winn Stakes (G3), and finished second in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1). He retired with $1,536,820 in earnings.

Tapiture entered stud for $7,500. He fee remains the same for 2017.

