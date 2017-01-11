Texas Chrome Aiming for Oaklawn Handicap

Multiple graded stakes winner Texas Chrome will target the $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap (G2) April 15 for his 4-year-old debut, trainer J.R. Caldwell said Jan. 10.

"Don't think we'll get anything in before that," Caldwell said of the Texas-bred Grasshopper colt, who should arrive at Oaklawn Park in February to begin training. "We'll just go there and use that as a prep for his summer run."

Caldwell said Texas Chrome was freshened following a ninth-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) Nov. 4 at Santa Anita Park.

Texas Chrome is at owner Danny Keene's Friendswood Farm in Hot Springs, Ark. Caldwell said, following a 2016 season highlighted by victories in the Super Derby (G3) Sept. 10 at Louisiana Downs and Oklahoma Derby (G3) Sept. 25 at Remington Park.

BALAN: Texas Chrome Prevails in Oklahoma Derby

"He had a hard little campaign," Caldwell said. "We gave him some time off to grow up a little bit and get ready for his 4-year-old campaign."

Texas Chrome's eight-race 2016 schedule began with a third-place finish in Oaklawn's Bachelor Stakes April 15. In addition to the Super Derby and Oklahoma Derby, he won the Texas Stallion Stakes May 15 at Lone Star Park and the Super Derby Prelude Stakes Aug. 6 at Louisiana Downs.

"(It was a) fantastic year," Caldwell said.

Keene purchased Texas Chrome for $10,000 as a yearling. He has bankrolled $842,807, with eight victories from 14 starts.