Competitive Edge's First Reported Foal Arrives

Ashford Stud's grade 1-winning juvenile Competitive Edge sired his first foal the morning of Jan. 11. The chestnut colt is out of the Corinthian mare Spiritual Union and is owned by Erv Woolsey and Ralph Kinder.



"He's a big, nice, correct colt—picture perfect," said Kinder, owner of Alliance Bloodstock. "He was up quickly and nursing the mare in 15 minutes. I can't knock him."



Competitive Edge, a son of Super Saver trained by Todd Pletcher, won on debut at Saratoga Race Course by 10 1/4 lengths before landing the Hopeful Stakes (G1) by 5 3/4 lengths. As a 3-year-old he took the Tamarac Stakes at Gulfstream Park and the Pat Day Mile (G3) at Churchill Downs in stakes-record time, breaking Ack Ack's record set in 1969.

Competitive Edge stands the 2017 season at Ashford near Lexington for $10,000.