Grade Not Reinstated for Off-Turf Las Cienegas

Following a review by the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Las Cienegas Stakes that was taken off the turf Jan. 7 at Santa Anita Park will not have its grade 3 status reinstated. It will be recognized as a listed race.

It is the policy of the American Graded Stakes Committee that a race scheduled for the turf course but moved to the dirt track after the closing of nominations because the turf course is unsuitable for racing, is automatically downgraded one level for that running only. The American Graded Stakes Committee reviews the running of any race that is automatically downgraded as a result of this policy, and may reinstate its former status.

The American Graded Stakes Committee has reviewed the off-the-turf renewal of the Las Cienegas and has determined that the original grade 3 status will not be reinstated for this renewal.

The winner of the race, Watch This Cat, is therefore credited with a listed win, and the second and third-place finishers are credited with listed placings.