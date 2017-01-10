Strong 2016 for Historic Racing Company Exacta Systems

Exacta Systems continued to set new historic horse racing handle records in 2016, achieving record gains in both Kentucky and Wyoming.

The $46.5 million wagered on Exacta terminals in December at Kentucky Downs smashed the previous one-month record of $42.1 million, which was set at Kentucky Downs in October. For the year, Exacta games produced over $475 million in handle at Kentucky Downs, an increase of more than $125 million over the $350 million wagered in 2015. In Wyoming, Exacta terminals handled over $194 million in six locations for Wyoming Horse Racing, LLC - a 94% increase from 2015, when Wyoming Horse Racing used a different historic horse racing system provider.

"2016 saw an enormous expansion in wagering on historic horse racing," commented Exacta Systems President Jeremy Stein. "Exacta generated over $665 million in pari-mutuel handle in Kentucky and Wyoming, and with our continued expansion, we fully expect to exceed $1 billion in handle in 2017. It is clear that pari-mutuel wagering on historic horse racing will continue to be a significant driver of new revenue for the horse racing and breeding industries, generating millions for purses, breeders incentive funds, racetrack operators and state general funds."

Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky became the latest racetrack to offer the Exacta Systems product, when it reopened on January 6th with 179 new Exacta terminals. "With our installation at Ellis Park, Exacta Systems continues to be on the forefront of growth and innovation in the historic horse racing field, and we anticipate more exciting expansion announcements in the coming months," concluded Stein.

