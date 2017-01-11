Woodbine's HPItv to Shut Down Operations in April

Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) Jan. 11 announced HPItv will shut down its multi-track channel and accompanying odds channel effective Saturday, April 11, 2017.

WEG has operated HPItv, a CRTC licensed digital television channel that broadcasts racing to homes across Canada, and its predecessor, The Racing Network (TRN) since 2001.

"The decision to shut down HPItv was a difficult one as it will affect some customers and a number of our people that have worked diligently to create and sustain its development," said Sean Pinsonneault, WEG's executive vice-president, strategy and wagering. "The HPItv subscriber base continues to trend downward as more of our customers move online while production costs have risen, making it an unsustainable business case to keep the HPItv multi-track channel operating as the media landscape evolves."

HPItv will broadcast a limited track schedule into April.

Racing fans can watch all tracks offered on HPItv at HPIbet.com, as well as any other track available for wagering on the platform.

"HPIbet.com continues to be the growth platform," said Pinsonneault. "We will continue to allocate resources towards developing our online channel and expanding the horse racing customer base as more fans turn to the internet and mobile devices."

HPItv's pay-per-view channels, HPItv Canada, HPItv International and HPItv West, will continue to be offered on cable and satellite platforms.

"WEG remains fully committed to the long-term success of the racing industry and will continue to focus on the strategic development of the horse racing, wagering and hospitality aspects of our business," said Pinsonneault. "This all must be done within the economic realities of the new racing model in Ontario which requires us to focus on the priorities that are most critical to the business and pursue additional growth through innovation and new products."

The recently redesigned HPIbet.com and mobile offering presents dozens of exciting features for the horseplayer, including a multi-track view of up to four racetracks from across the world at the same time.