Jockeys and Jeans Plans Charity Stallion Season Sale

Jockeys and Jeans has procured nearly $600,000 in stallion seasons and plans an on-line sale beginning Jan. 17th and a live auction of select seasons at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 20th.



Again this year, Lane's End Farm and its shareholders lead the way with donations of non-guaranteed seasons in Union Rags, Honor Code, Quality Road, Liam's Map, Tonalist, The Factor, Mineshaft and Noble Mission. Also available are seasons in Point of Entry, Shackleford, Bayern, Creative Cause, Graydar, First Dude and Trappe Shot. In all, the two sale venues will feature some 60 stallions from six states.



The live select season auction follows the conclusion of the Eclipse Award Reception on Friday, January 20th, and is set for 9:00 PM EST. The reception, held the evening before the Eclipse Award Presentations, will be held in the walking ring at Gulfstream Park, with this year's theme Alice Through the Looking Glass. It is a private gathering (invite only) to celebrate the Eclipse Award nominees and guests.



Ocala Breeders' Sales Company is the auction's official sponsor with Fasig-Tipton Sales Company, Inc. again supplying the sale's auctioneer and bid spotters. Call-in bids will be accepted at the select sale and information on bidding there will be posted on Starquine.com.



The on-line sale on Starquine.com begins 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 and ends 8:00 pm Thursday, January 19, 2017 (all times Eastern).



Last year's inaugural sale of non-guaranteed seasons raised over $100K, with all going to the PDJF. This year it has grown in numbers and quality. "It's a testament to the racing community's growing awareness and response to the needs of those former jockeys who left much of their lives beneath the horses we all love," said Jockeys and Jeans President, Barry Pearl."Season buyers not only have the opportunity to purchase a season that fits their needs, but provide ongoing support to severely injured jockeys as they rebuild their lives."



Stories about some of those jockeys along with details about each stallion season can be viewed at JockeysandJeans.com. In three years the group has raised nearly $500,000 for jockeys who suffered career-ending injuries. Founded in 2014 by a group of former jockeys, its mission is to publicize the inherent dangers of race riding and honor the courage of those who suffered catastrophic injuries as they rebuild their lives, and raise funds for their ongoing support.



Each year Jockeys and Jeans hosts a fund-raising event at a different track, with the next one planned for June 3 at Parx Racing near Philadelphia.



The PDJF is a 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial assistance to 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. Founded in 2006, the PDJF has disbursed more than $7 million to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have sustained paralysis or traumatic brain injuries. "We are grateful to all the stallion owners, syndicates, and stud farms who have kindly donated seasons to this auction," said Nancy LaSala, Executive Director of PDJF.

