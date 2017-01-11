Breaking Lucky Joins Pegasus World Cup Field

Jockey Luis Contreras guides Breaking Lucky to victory in the $150,000 Seagram Cup Stakes (Can-III) at Woodbine Racetrack August 1, 2016.

Reeves Thoroughbred Racing has reached a deal with Gunpowder Farms and West Point Thoroughbreds to run grade 3 winner Breaking Lucky in the inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

Gunpowder Farms owner Tom Keithley added that West Point Thoroughbreds and Reeves Thoroughbred Racing have also purchased an interest in Breaking Lucky, a 5-year-old son of Lookin At Lucky . Reeves Thoroughbred Racing has partnered with RA Hill Racing and Eric Young in their stakeholder position for the Pegasus World Cup.

"We bought in earlier this week knowing it was a good chance to run in the Pegasus," said Terry Finley, president and CEO of West Point Thoroughbreds.

Added Keithley, "We are thrilled to partner with Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds for the Pegasus World Cup."

Bred in Ontario and out of the Sky Classic mare Shooting Party, Breaking Lucky won the Seagram Cup Stakes (G3) at Woodbine Race Course last August and captured the 2015 edition of the Prince of Wales Stakes. The Reade Baker trainee was most recently second to Gun Runner in the Clark Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs Nov. 25.

Breaking Lucky has won three of 16 starts and earned $612,376 to date.