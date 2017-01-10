First Reported Foal for WinStar's Constitution

The first reported foal by WinStar Farm's multiple grade 1 winner Constitution was born Jan. 9 at Crestwood Farm.

Bred by RMJ Stables, the flashy chestnut filly is out of the Point Given mare Katouni, a Juddmonte-bred daughter of the stakes-winning Danehill mare, Kithira.



"She's a really nice chestnut filly," said Marc McLean of Crestwood. "We're big fans of the stallion and will be breeding this mare back to him in 2017."



On the track, Constitution became the first son of leading sire Tapit to win grade 1 events in back-to-back seasons, capturing the Besilu Florida Derby (G1) in just his third career start as a 3-year-old before returning at four to win the 2015 Donn Handicap (G1).



Constitution, who retired to WinStar in 2016 with four wins from eight starts and earnings of $1,031,596, hails from the multiple graded stakes-producing Distorted Humor mare, Baffled, who sold in foal to Tapit for $3.5 million to Bridlewood Farm and Don Alberto Corp. at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton November sale.

Constitution bred 172 mares in his first book in 2016, and he was North America's No. 1 freshman covering sire with a sales average of $508,142 from in-foal mares sold last year. He's set to stand the 2017 season at WinStar for an advertised fee of $25,000 stands and nurses.



"Constitution is a true blueblood, and we saw that last fall when his dam sold for $3.5 million, his sister sold for $2 million, and his first in-foal mare sold for $2.2 million," said Elliott Walden, president & CEO of WinStar. "Fittingly, he was the No. 1 freshman covering sire over horses like American Pharoah , Tonalist , Honor Code , Liam's Map . Constitution is an extremely popular stallion, and we're very excited about the arrival of his first foals."