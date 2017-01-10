First Foal a Colt for Wicked Strong

Spendthrift Farm’s Wicked Strong , Hard Spun ’s millionaire winner of the 2014 TwinSpires.com Wood Memorial Stakes (G1), sired his first reported foal on New Year’s Day when a colt was born at Jim and Pam Robinson’s Brandywine Farm near Paris, Ky.

The colt is out of the El Corredor mare Circle My Name, a daughter of stakes winner Ophidian from the immediate family of American Chance.

“The colt is well balanced and already shows great muscle definition, even though he was three weeks early. He is now totally precocious and spoiled, being the first foal of the year,” said Pam Robinson. “Brandywine bred 10 mares to Wicked Strong in 2016, and we’ve booked eight mares for the 2017 breeding season.”

Wicked Strong was among the best of his crop at 2, 3, and 4. He scored his biggest win in the Wood, running 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.31—the fastest final time in the Wood since Bellamy Road back in 2005. Wicked Strong went on to capture the Jim Dandy (G2) over Tonalist that summer at Saratoga. He placed in the grade 1 Woodward Stakes and Jockey Club Gold Cup at 4.

An earner of $1,994,460, Wicked Strong is out of the Charismatic mare Moyne Abbey. He bred 190 mares in his first book in 2016, second only to American Pharoah among first-year stallions. Wicked Strong is set to stand his second season at Spendthrift for a fee of $10,000.