New Vocations Opens New York Facility

New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program announced Jan. 10 the official opening of its New York satellite facility at October Hill Farm near Fort Edward.

Owned by Dan and Danielle Dill, the brand-new equestrian facility has partnered with New Vocations to assist in expanding the program's New York aftercare efforts. Trainer Leandra Cooper will spearhead the transitional training and adoption operations at the facility.

"We are taking in over 80 retired racehorses a year just from New York racetracks and farms, so it was a logical step for us to open a facility there," said Anna Ford, New Vocations' program director. "It has taken us nearly two years to find the right facility and personnel who meet our program's standards. October Hill Farm and Leandra Cooper are great additions to our team, and we are excited to be able to serve more horses in the state."

Andy Belfiore, executive director for the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association said her group is thrilled to have a New York option for some of the horses retired to New Vocations through NYTHA's Take The Lead program.

"It makes shipping a whole lot easier and will cut down on our expenses," Belfiore said. "It also expands the equine industry and brings new jobs to the state. It's a win-win."

Over the past several years, New Vocations has seen an increase in horses entering the program from New York racetracks. The development of NYTHA's Take The Lead program and its financial support has been instrumental in helping New Vocations grow its services to the New York horsemen.