Honor Code's First Foal Born at Cobra Farm

The first foal by Lane's End Farm's multiple grade I winner Honor Code was born Jan. 9 at Gary Biszantz' Cobra Farm.

The bay filly is also the first foal out of the stakes-placed winner Table Three Ten, who was bred and raced by Cobra Farm. A daughter of El Prado, Table Three Ten was a first foal as well out of stakes-placed Hopes and Dreams, who Cobra Farm raced with Castletop Stable. When Hopes and Dreams retired from racing, Cobra bought the mare outright through the 2008 Keeneland January winter mixed sale for $110,000.

Table Three Ten went on place in the Dream Supreme Stakes at Churchill Downs and the Pink Ribbon Stakes at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. She retired with $148,726 in earnings. Her new foal is owned by Cobra Farm, and she will be bred back to Quality Road .

Honor Code (by A.P. Indy) was bred in Kentucky by Dell Ridge Farm and raced in partnership by Dell Ridge, Lane's End Racing, and later Viola Racing. In 2015, he won the NYRA.com Metropolitan Handicap and the Whitney Stakes (both G1) and the grade 2 Gulfstream Park Handicap. He also finished third in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) behind Triple Crown winner American Pharoah on his way to being honored as the Eclipse champion older horse for the year.

Honor Code entered stud at $40,000 and bred a first book of 144 mares with a collective Comparable Index (CI) of 3.56, the second-highest for the entering-year sire class of 2016.

