Ryan Says Uncle Mo Colt Reminds Him of Nyquist

If Mike Ryan’s instincts are correct, an Uncle Mo colt the agent selected for $370,000 on behalf of Key Palm Stable at the Jan. 10 Keeneland January horses of all ages sale will prove to be a bargain.

“Sky’s the limit for him,” Ryan said of the colt he signed for early during the auction’s second session. “I think he’s a classic, two-turn horse. I believe he will get a mile and a quarter. He was head and shoulders above the rest (of the Keeneland just-turned yearlings). The stride on him is enormous. He gets over the ground so easily.”

Consigned by Paramount Sales as Hip 388, the colt is the first foal produced from the Mineshaft mare Joyfully, who is out of the winning Forestry mare Rejoicing and is a half sister to grade 3 winners Divine Oath and Auntie Joy. Just after her 2016 foal went through the ring, Joyfully lit up the bid board when bought by International Equities Holding for $575,000.

“He reminded me a lot of Nyquist ,” said Ryan, in reference to the champion son of Uncle Mo he selected as a yearling on behalf of Sutton Place Stables. Bought for $230,000 from the 2014 Keeneland September yearling, Nyquist was re-sold as a 2-year-old for $400,000 and went on to win the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), with his success helping propel his young sire to the top of the first-crop sire list. “They both have that aura that good horses have. And Nyquist was out of a Forestry mare (Seeking Gabrielle) so it’s the same cross.”

“He is a beautiful, big walking horse so he deserved to bring that price,” said Paramount’s Pat Costello. “He vetted out perfect and is a good colt.”

Descending from an extended female family that includes Phipps Stable stars such as My Flag, Miner’s Mark, Traditionally, and Our Emblem, among others, the colt is an attractive future stallion prospect, Ryan said.

“He’s got stallion written all over him,” said Ryan, adding he did not know if the colt would be offered for re-sale or retained by his client for racing. "As a yearling later in the year, I think he would be worth $750,000 to $1 million."

The colt was bred in Kentucky in the name of Copper Water Thoroughbred Company and was foaled Feb. 5, 2016.