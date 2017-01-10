Buffalo Trace Official Bourbon of America's Best Racing

Buffalo Trace Distillery, which has garnered more than 500 awards for its wide range of premium bourbons and whiskeys, including nine different distillery titles since 2000, and America’s Best Racing (ABR), a multimedia fan development and awareness-building platform of The Jockey Club, today announced a sponsorship naming Buffalo Trace the 2017 official bourbon of America’s Best Racing.

Most recently, ABR released a multi-part video series titled “America’s Native Spirit,” which was filmed by ABR Films and shot on location in Frankfort, Ky., at the family-owned Buffalo Trace Distillery. Additionally in 2017, ABR will feature Buffalo Trace and some of the distillery’s other select premium bourbons in a monthly video feature highlighting a cocktail of the month across ABR’s digital and social media channels.

“Buffalo Trace is celebrated as one of the most prominent bourbon brands in the world, and America’s Best Racing is honored to enter a partnership with such a prestigious entity,” said Stephen B. Panus, vice president of TJC Media Ventures Inc. “Horses and bourbon not only share the countryside of Kentucky, but also represent a key part of the lifestyle allure of attracting new fans to our sport.”

“In Kentucky, we deeply respect the relationship between the Commonwealth’s two signature industries, Thoroughbred racing and bourbon,” said Kris Comstock, senior marketing director at Buffalo Trace. “We are proud to be associated with America’s Best Racing.”