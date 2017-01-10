Joyfully, Uncle Mo Colt Kickstart Day 2 at Keeneland

By Ron Mitchell and Alicia Wincze-Hughes

Day 2 of the Keeneland January horses of all ages sale got a quick jump out of gate with the mare Joyfully, one of the first horses through the ring, going to International Equities Holdings for $575,000.

The 5-year-old daughter of Horse of the Year Mineshaft , consigned as Hip 389 by Paramount Sales, is in foal to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah . Just before the mare went into the ring, her 2016 colt by Uncle Mo was hammered down to Key Palm Stable for $370,000. Both Uncle Mo and American Pharoah stand at Coolmore's Ashford Stud near Versailles, Ky.

Unraced Joyfully is out of the winning Forestry mare Rejoicing and is a half sister to grade 3 winners Divine Oath and Auntie Joy.

"It was a great price for both mare and foal," said Paramount's Pat Costello. "They were two lovely horses. Her first foal, the Uncle Mo was a cracker. He was a beautiful, big walking horse so he deserved to bring that price. He vetted out perfect and was a good colt. And the mare was absolutely beautiful and when they produce that kind of a foal, you know they're a good mare.

"That particular package was a beautiful package and probably stood out in the sale."

Oussama Aboughazale of International Equities Holdings said Joyfully would be bred to War Front this year.

"She (Joyfully) is just lovely and her foal looked very well," Aboughazale said. "I think it's a good buy."