Felds' Climax Stallions Offers New Approach

Climax Stallions, the newest venture of Bob and Sean Feld, provides a new and exciting spin on syndicating thoroughbred stallions. Climax looks to syndicate stallions the same as racehorse syndicates, share in all the profits and actually own a piece of the stallion, not just a breeding right.



This new way to play the game not only gives the possibility for great financial return, but also allows investors to be apart of hundreds of racing progeny. "It's really where the big money's made" shares Bob Feld. "It's not easy to stand a successful stallion, but the rewards can be enormous and the ride is unmatched".



Together, the father and son duo scout out, research and place each stallion where he has the best chance for success. "Our recent acquisition of Haynesfield has been an exciting one" expressed Sean. "Shortly after finalizing the purchase, Haynesfield got his first graded stakes winner". Continuing the excitement, offspring Midway Gold won impressively on debut January 8th for sire Haynesfield at Fair Grounds. Haynesfield's relocation to California looks to provide him and Climax Stallions with a promising future.



Climax Stallions' current stallion roster consists of Bullet Train (a three-quarter brother to Frankel), Curlin to Mischief (a half-brother to Beholder and Into Mischief, by Curlin), and the newest addition, grade I winner Haynesfield (the only son of Speightstown standing in California).

