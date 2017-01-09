Babst Retires from Ohio Owner-Breeder Group

Gayle Babst has elected to retire from her position as executive director of the Ohio Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners after being associated with the organization for a period of 44 years.

The Cincinnati native took over the position for the past 34 years after her father Edward A. Babst was appointed to the Ohio State Racing Commission by Gov. Richard Celeste.

Throughout her tenure, Babst worked with the various board members and numerous presidents over that expanse of time. She helped create and facilitate the highly successful annual stallion season telephone auction, handles all membership functions, organized the board of directors meeting throughout the year, implemented Legislative days for owners to meet with their respective representatives, coordinated the voting for divisional champions and the annual awards banquet.

In addition to these responsibilities, Babst handled all office duties and was responsible for all billing, collecting, accounting, and bookkeeping for the organization.

"I had two icons of the Industry as my teachers, Ed Babst and Norm Barron," she said. "I've had the pleasure of serving with 11 different presidents over the span of these years and have forged many long-lasting friendships through my work in the industry."

John Engelhardt will take over for Babst as executive director.

"I've known Gayle since she worked for Centaurus Advertising and her father opened the door for me to become involved with the O.T.B.O. when I was a fledgling writer and photographer trying to make my way into racing," Engelhardt said. "I've worked alongside of her on many projects over the years and she will truly be missed."