First Foal a Filly for WinStar's Commissioner
Photo: Anne M. Eberhardt
She's a Fleet with her Commissioner filly.

WinStar Farm's Commissioner  , A.P. Indy's last classic-placed son to retire to stud, sired his first reported foal Jan. 5th when a bay filly was born at Taylor Made Farm in Nicholasville, Ky.
 
Bred by Denny Andrews and Taylor Brothers properties, the filly is out of the Afleet Alex   mare She's a Fleet, a half sister to grade 1 winner Mona de Momma and from the immediate family of Mr. Greeley and Street Sense.
 
"This filly was 146 pounds at birth. She's a big, strong, racy filly," said Taylor Made's Stuart Angus.
 
Commissioner bred 154 mares in his first book in 2016, and is set to stand his second season at WinStar for a fee of $7,500, stands and nurses.
 

