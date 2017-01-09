First Foal a Filly for WinStar's Commissioner

WinStar Farm's Commissioner , A.P. Indy's last classic-placed son to retire to stud, sired his first reported foal Jan. 5th when a bay filly was born at Taylor Made Farm in Nicholasville, Ky.



Bred by Denny Andrews and Taylor Brothers properties, the filly is out of the Afleet Alex mare She's a Fleet, a half sister to grade 1 winner Mona de Momma and from the immediate family of Mr. Greeley and Street Sense.



"This filly was 146 pounds at birth. She's a big, strong, racy filly," said Taylor Made's Stuart Angus.



Commissioner bred 154 mares in his first book in 2016, and is set to stand his second season at WinStar for a fee of $7,500, stands and nurses.

