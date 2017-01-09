Casinos, Pari-Mutuel Supporters Join Forces in Georgia

Advocates of legalizing pari-mutuel wagering in Georgia are teaming up with casino operators for this year's legislative push.

With an established horse population of 180,000 and active Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing in neighboring Florida, the Georgia Horse Racing Coalition has been pushing for several years to put a decision on pari-mutuel wagering in front of voters. During this year's legislative session, which started Jan. 9, the ask will be for the approval of up to five casinos and a racino.

In previous attempts, proponents of pari-mutuel wagering have stressed the ties between horse racing and agriculture. The assumption has been that the ancillary growth in breeding and training facilities would make a proposal to expand gambling beyond the state-run lottery more palatable to opponents. The effort has come close.

"It is our feeling now that horse racing on its own does not offer enough tax revenue to move the needle," said Steven Crane, executive director of the Georgia Horse Racing Coalition. "State leaders need money to shore up the Hope scholarship and other areas of education. If they adopt resort-style gaming, then you have the revenue and there is something for everyone. There is an uptick across the state."

The lottery-funded Hope scholarship once covered 100% of tuition at public colleges and universities for students that qualified based on their academic achievement. That tuition support is down to 70%, except for the highest-achieving high school graduates, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This year's legislative proposals include one that would put a constitutional amendment before voters in 2018 to legalize new forms of gambling in Georgia. If the constitutional amendment were approved, local governments would then have to get approvals from their constituents on the next ballot to allow the operation of a casino or racetrack. Once the local issue is settled, then a city or county could apply for one of six licenses.

A separate bill will outline the number of licenses available, where they can be located, and the minimum investments required, according to Crane. In broad terms it includes the following:

Licensing for up to five casinos and a racetrack,

One primary license for a resort-style casino within 25 miles of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and with a minimum investment of $1 billion,

Four "secondary" licenses that cannot operate within 50 miles of the primary license-holder casino and require a minimum investment of $250 million,

One horse track license that requires a minimum investment of $150 million, and

Establishment of four geographic zones that are generally defined as the area north of and including I-20 (which runs through Atlanta), coastal Georgia, southern Georgia, and middle Georgia.

Crane said plans have not changed about locating the racetrack in the Atlanta area.

"What we have envisioned here will be world-class," he said. "Elevated walkways around the track, entertainment and residential areas, and an innovative use of the infield space. What we're proposing will be good for Georgia and for racing."