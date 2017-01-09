Delightful Joy Brings $700,000 at Keeneland

Delightful Joy, an attractive chestnut daughter of leading sire Tapit , was purchased by $700,000 to become the second-highest price horse sold during the Jan. 9 first session of the Keeneland January horses of all ages sale. International Equities Holding signed the ticket.

Offered as Hip 309 by Craig and Holly Bandoroff's Denali Stud, the 5-year-old mare won the Monmouth Oaks (G3) and is out of grade 3 winner Graeme Six, who also produced grade 3 winner Cali Star. Beautiful Joy had not been bred and was offered as a broodmare prospect.

"She's just a really, really nice filly," said Frances Relihan, who signed of behalf of International Equities Holding. "Great range, great scope, good race filly, she's from a really strong family. Mr. Oussama Aboughazale purchased her for his International Equities Holdings and he just purchased a farm in Bourbon County for Sumaya U.S. Stable. And we've got an exciting mating on the horizon for her—we're hoping to breed her to War Front.

"We're looking at a broad range of mares (at this sale)," she added. "Mr. Aboughazale has his young stallion Prontonico, just to give him a little start and a little boost. He'll start breeding mares for the first time next month, so we're just hoping to give him a little base and give him a little kickstart in the market."

