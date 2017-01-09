Silentio to Stand in Texas at Keen Farms

Multiple grade 2 turf winner Silentio has been retired and will enter stud at Dallas and Donna Keen's Keen Farms near Burleson, Texas. He will stand for $1,000 as property of Acacia Racing.

Silentio, an 8-year-old son of Silent Name and grandson of Sunday Silence, previously raced as a homebred for Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, who breed and race as Wertheimer Et Frere. He broke his maiden at first asking at 2 and at 3 won the Sir Beaufort Stakes (G2T) on the grass at Santa Anita Park in his fourth career start.

At 4, Silentio had his best season. He captured the grade 2 Citation Handicap on the Hollywood Park turf and placed in four other graded events, including the Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes and Breeders' Cup Mile (both G1T). At age 5, he placed in three more graded stakes and showed his versatility with a third-place effort behind Goldencents in the Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2), going seven furlongs on the synthetic surface at Del Mar. He retires with a 4-1-7 record in 19 starts and total earnings of $712,815.

Silentio is out of unraced Listen A. P.(A.P. Indy), a daughter of group I-placed stakes winner Ecoute (Manilla), who was also bred and raced by the Wertheimers. Listen A.P. is a full sister to group 2-placed winner Listen Indy.

