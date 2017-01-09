Indiana Grand to Open 2017 Racing Schedule April 18

Racing dates for the upcoming 2017 Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse season at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino were recently approved by the Indiana Horse Racing Commission. The 120-day meet begins Tuesday, April 18 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 28.



Racing will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2:05 p.m. EST while Saturday night racing will be conducted at 6:05 p.m. EST. Thursday racing will be added to the schedule from July 6-Aug. 24, also offering a 2:05 p.m. EST post time.



Quarter Horse racing will be provided during the season at the conclusion of most programs, and six nights showcasing all-Quarter Horse racing will be announced at a later date. In addition, Indiana Grand will announce its 2017 stakes schedule for both Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing soon.



Stall applications will be available soon online at www.indianagrand.com. They are due back to Kevin Greely, director of racing, by Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The barn area and racetrack will open Monday, March 13, weather permitting, in preparation for the 2017 racing season.

