Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham January Sale Date Moved

The Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham January Sale has been rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. local time, Thursday, Feb. 16 at Cheltenham racecourse. Originally scheduled to take place after racing Jan. 28, this new date is just over two weeks later than initially planned.

Speaking of the change of date Tattersalls Ireland Director of Horses In Training Sales Richard Pugh commented:



"In 2016 we moved the January Sale to this equivalent date and it worked extremely well for us so this is not an unprecedented move; it is a proven one," Pugh said. "We are committed to ensuring that these sales continue to bring the appropriate mix of quality and quantity which serves vendors and purchasers best and we feel that deferring the sale to February 16th achieves this."