Siren Serenade Lights Up Keeneland Bid Board

Siren Serenade, an Unbridled's Song mare in foal to leading sire Tapit , lit up the bid board at Keeneland, selling for $1,025,000 to Don Alberto Corporation during the Jan. 9 first session of the January horses of all ages sale.

Reiley McDonald of Eaton Sales signed on behalf of Don Alberto.

The 11-year-old mare, who is the dam of 2015 Santa Anita Oaks (G1) runner-up Luminance, was consigned by Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency.

Produced from the three-time grade 1 winning mare Versailles Treaty, Siren Serenade is a half sister to grade 1 winner George Vancouver and to grade 2 winner Saarland.

"I bought her for Don Alberto Corp., and they already have part of the family and they’ve been having good foals so it was a no-brainer for them," McDonald said. "There’s nothing like her in the sale and Don Alberto is playing at the highest end of the game, so it was just a perfect mare for them.

"We’ve always had some good horses that show up in January for one reason or another, and sometimes they do a little better here because they stand out more. She would have been very competitive in November. I know Don Alberto is very happy to have her."

McDonald said the June 4 cover wasn't an issue for him.

"I’m sure (the later cover mattered) for some people," he said. "But she’s a very, very nice mare. A stakes producer and in foal to the best sire in the country. They’ve got lots of time and she’s a young enough mare."

