Arrogate Works For Pegasus World Cup

The official clocking on Arrogate's special late-morning workout Jan. 8 was 1:11.94 for six furlongs, but the stopwatch doesn't tell the whole story.

Under jockey Martin Garcia, Juddmont Farms' Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner essentially worked a full lap around the Santa Anita Park main track while trainer Bob Baffert looked on.

The 4-year-old Unbridled's Song colt started his work for the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup (G1) about two lengths off of workmate Uninvited, moved alongside his stablemate entering the turn, and easily pulled ahead entering the stretch. He finished about three lengths ahead at the wire, then left an overmatched Uninvited in the dust as he continued his drill through the clubhouse turn.

"I was happy with the work," Baffert said. "We still have to see how he comes out of it and everything, but it was nice to get the work in."

Santa Anita offered to open up the main track for Arrogate late in the morning because it has been closed for training recently due to wet conditions following storms in the area. The main track was last open for training Jan. 4, when 319 horses worked over the surface, but Baffert said Wednesday that the "track was too muddy" to work Arrogate. On Sunday, the track was listed as "good."

"It wasn't the ideal situation I would want, but we knew he likes the mud and the off track—great horses always like the mud. ... I'd rather work him on a nice, dry track," the Hall of Fame conditioner said. "Every time you work on a wet track, you're taking that chance, but I got a nice, stiff work into him, so that was very important."

Arrogate ran the first quarter in :24.51, the half in :47.96, and hit five furlongs in :59.89 before progressing to seven furlongs in 1:24.56.

"I was happy the way he finished," Baffert said. "The other horse—I probably could have had him a little (farther) in front. But the way it worked out—it's good. We got that work in and it was very important."

As for potential future workouts, Baffert said he will be monitoring weather forecasts and adjust his training accordingly. Arrogate scratched out of the Jan. 1 San Pasqual Stakes (G2) because of a wet track and before Sunday had not worked since Dec. 27, when he covered six furlongs in 1:12 1/5.

"(I'll) just watch the Weather Channel from here on out," Baffert said. "Just like training in Kentucky. Just watch the Weather Channel."

Baffert did not indicate when Arrogate might ship to Gulfstream Park for the Pegasus, but said for the colt to make the race, he needs to be in top form.

"He's gotta be 100% all the way through," Baffert said.

Other horses prepping for stakes races were also offered special treatment to work between races Sunday at Santa Anita.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) winner Champagne Room sped through her five-furlong drill under jockey Chantal Sutherland following the third race. The Broken Vow filly hit the wire in :59.08, but ran the first quarter in :21.90 and covered three furlongs in :34.06.

Peter Eurton stablemate and four-time grade 2 winner Ashleyluvssugar also worked five furlongs, but started slowly (:24.20 and :47.56) and finished up in :59.22.

War Envoy, who could race in the Pegasus for Ruis Racing, also worked after the third race and ran a half-mile in :49.88. The 5-year-old son of War Front won two races from 13 starts in Europe, but is winless in seven starts since relocating to the U.S., including a sixth-place run in a five-furlong turf allowance at Del Mar Nov. 26 last time out for trainer Craig Dollase.

Earlier, just after the second race Sunday, Graham Motion worked Kasseopia and Hayabusa One. The pair worked in company and both were credited with five furlongs in 1:01 1/5. Also working after the second race were Syntax and Sheer Pleasure who were both given 1:01 flat for five furlongs.