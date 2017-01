Because of the continued residual impact of Winter Storm Helena in the New York metropolitan area, the New York Racing Association has cancelled live racing for Jan. 8 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Sunday's featured stakes race, the $100,000 Ruthless, is rescheduled to run Jan. 14. The one-day $14,592 Pick 6 carryover from Jan. 6 will move into the Jan. 12 card.

Simulcasting will remain available at Aqueduct.