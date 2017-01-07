Two More Fair Grounds Horses Positive for EHV-1

Two horses trained by Mike Stidham tested positive for equine herpesvirus at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, the Louisiana track said in a Jan. 7 release.

The EHV-1 outbreak has been ongoing since Dec. 26, when an unraced 2-year-old filly was euthanized as a result of the infection. Since then, positive tests for seven horses have been announced and a backstretch-wide quarantine has been put into place. Oaklawn Park and the state of Kentucky have both placed restrictions on racehorses traveling from Louisiana to those locations.

Similar to the latest results, the Stidham-trained horses tested positive for EHV-1 non-neurogenic type, also called the "wild type" strain. The two horses were previously tested Jan. 4 and those tests returned negative, with a nasal swab Saturday returning a positive result.

Barn 36 where the horses are stabled was previously placed under quarantine, and that 14-day quarantine has been reset effective Saturday. Under the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and the USDA, Fair Grounds officials continue to monitor the situation closely and will follow all protocols as directed by those two governing bodies.

