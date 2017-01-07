Arrogate Possible for Sunday Work

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert hopes to work Juddmonte Farms' Arrogate Jan. 8 if the weatherman cooperates and conditions at Santa Anita Park are suitable. Track officials have even extended an offer for the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner to work between races if needed, Santa Anita vice president of marketing Nate Newby said.

Baffert plans to run the 2016 Horse of the Year finalist in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) at Gulfstream Park Jan. 28, but needs to get a work into the four-year-old son of Unbridled's Song and has no margin for error as far as time is concerned.

Arrogate last worked Dec. 27, going six furlongs in 1:12 1/5, but Baffert has been unable to maintain a regular training regimen since due to a spate of wet weather.

Arrogate, who is the favorite to win the Eclipse Award for champion 3-year-old male, jogged two miles clockwise on Santa Anita's main track at 9 a.m. Saturday with Dana Barnes aboard.

"If we can get a breeze in tomorrow, I don't see why we can't make it (to the Pegasus)," Baffert said after the jog. "It's very important."

Arrogate has won five straight races, including a dramatic half-length victory over 2014 Horse of the Year California Chrome in the Classic at Santa Anita Nov. 5 and a record-setting 13 1/2-length romp in the grade 1 Travers in August.

California Chrome, a winner of 16 of 26 starts and earner of a record $14,502,650 for a North American-based Thoroughbred, left Friday for Florida and arrived safely to prepare for the inaugural running of the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus.