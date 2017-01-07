Aqueduct, Parx, Turfway Cancel Because of Weather

Extreme cold and inclement weather has caused Aqueduct Racetrack, Turfway Park, and Parx Racing to cancel their cards Jan. 7.

Because of extreme weather conditions with Winter Storm Helena in the New York metropolitan area, the New York Racing Association cancelled Saturday's live racing card at Aqueduct to ensure the safety of all participants.

Saturday's featured stakes race, the $100,000 Ladies Handicap is rescheduled to run Jan. 13. The one-day $14,592 Pick 6 carryover will move into the Jan. 8 card. Simulcasting will remain available at Aqueduct.

Turfway Park canceled live racing for a second straight card. The facility remains open for simulcasting.

Parx canceled because of snow and track conditions, with live racing expected to resume Jan. 9.



