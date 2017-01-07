Weekend Stakes Rundown: Coast-to-Coast Action

Photo: Benoit Photo
Ring Weekend will look to win a second straight Southern California graded stakes Jan. 7 in the San Gabriel (G2T)

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have graded stakes action on both coasts at Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the hyperlink for each race.

Saturday, Jan. 7

1 p.m.—$100,000 Old Hat Stakes at Gulfstream Park

St. Elias Stable's multiple stakes winner Bode's Dream will put her perfect form on the line when she makes her first start as a newly turned 3-year-old. Bode's Dream capped off her three-race juvenile campaign with a front-running victory in the House Party Stakes at Gulfstream Dec. 10, a race that marked the first start for the daughter of Bodemeister   off a six-month layoff.

Old Hat S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 3
  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 1:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sand Shark (KY)Joel Rosario116Todd A. Pletcher10/1
22Bode's Dream (KY)John R. Velazquez120Todd A. Pletcher8/5
33Atenea (ECU)Jose Lezcano120Mario Morales12/1
44Summer Luck (KY)Javier Castellano116Mark E. Casse3/1
55Wildcat Kate (FL)Eduardo O. Nunez116Kathleen O'Connell8/1
66Sister Nation (KY)Luis Saez116Michael P. De Paulo8/1
77Sailor's Valentine (KY)Corey J. Lanerie116Eddie Kenneally4/1

1:30 p.m.—$100,000 Dania Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park

After a 2-year-old campaign that saw Kitten's Cat become a stakes winner and a graded-placed performer, trainer Joe Sharp is understandably eager to see what 2017 holds for Ken and Sarah Ramsey's homebred. "I'm bringing the family with the anticipation of getting a picture taken," Sharp said.

Dania Beach S. (gr. IIIT)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 4
  • 7 1/2f
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Kitten's Cat (KY)Luis Saez120Joe Sharp3/1
22Shiraz (NY)Paco Lopez116Michael J. Maker10/1
33Minister's Strike (KY)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse4/1
44Leverkusen (KY)Luca Panici116Javier Negrete30/1
55Squadron (FL)Eddie Castro120Todd A. Pletcher9/2
66Hey Mike (KY)Tyler Gaffalione116Michael J. Maker12/1
77Made You Look (KY)Javier Castellano122Todd A. Pletcher9/5
88Clyde's Image (KY)Joel Rosario116Thomas M. Bush20/1
99Field Trip (FL)Jose L. Alvarez116Henry Collazo6/1

4:29 p.m.—$100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park

Five are entered for the grass sprint, but if conditions continue to be wet in Southern California, the race down the hillside turf course will likely be moved to the main track. D P Racing's Prize Exhibit is the only graded winner in the field. The Showcasing mare won the Monrovia Stakes (G2T) in January of 2016, along with the 2015 San Clemente Handicap (G2T) and Senorita Stakes (G3T).

Las Cienegas S. (gr. III)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 3
  • About 6 1/2f
  • Downhill turf
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:29 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Cadet Roni (KY)Rafael Bejarano122Mark Glatt5/2
22Paquita Coqueta (CHI)Flavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella2/1
33Lajatico (GB)Drayden Van Dyke120Doug F. O'Neill8/1
44Prize Exhibit (GB)Mike E. Smith120James M. Cassidy9/5
55Watch This Cat (KY)Corey S. Nakatani120Richard Baltas3/1

4:34 p.m.—$100,000 Mucho Macho Man Stakes at Gulfstream Park

It isn't often when trainer Tom Albertrani sends a horse yet to break his maiden into a graded stakes race, but the promising colt Hemsworth convinced him otherwise. The resulting 9 1/2-length romp in the Nashua (G2) Nov. 4 at Aqueduct Racetrack confirmed Albertrani's faith and left him excited about what might be in store during the Bernardini   colt's 3-year-old season, which begins in the Mucho Macho Man.

Mucho Macho Man S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 10
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:34 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Perro Rojo (KY)Nik Juarez116Nicholas P. Zito20/1
22Sweetontheladies (FL)Marcos Meneses120Henry Collazo20/1
33Talk Logistics (FL)Paco Lopez116Edward Plesa, Jr.10/1
44Even Thunder (KY)Joe Bravo120Joseph F. Orseno10/1
55Skyler's Scramjet (KY)Joel Rosario116Michael Mareina5/1
66Cavil (KY)John R. Velazquez116Kiaran P. McLaughlin9/2
77Han Sense (IA)Luis Saez120Michael J. Maker15/1
88Sonic Mule (KY)Javier Castellano120Todd A. Pletcher6/1
99Recruiting Ready (KY)Edgar S. Prado116Horacio DePaz6/1
1010State of Honor (ON)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse15/1
1111Hemsworth (KY)Tyler Gaffalione122Thomas Albertrani7/2

6:30 p.m.—$100,000 Sham Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park

Jerry and Ann Moss' Gormley ran a disappointing seventh in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), but trainer John Sherriffs is hopeful the Malibu Moon   colt will use that effort as a learning experience. Gormley had everything his own way in his first two starts, a 4 1/4-length debut win at Del Mar in September and a frontrunning score in the FrontRunner (G1) in October. A wide trip in the Juvenile wasn't as easy. "It was inexperience on his part," Shirreffs said. "It was only his third race. He won his maiden pretty easily and went to the lead in the FrontRunner. So it was 'What do I do?'"

Sham S. (gr. III)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 7
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 3:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11American Anthem (KY)Mike E. Smith119Bob Baffert9/5
22Term of Art (KY)Joseph Talamo124Doug F. O'Neill5/1
33Bird Is the Word (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux119G. F. Almeida20/1
44Colonel Samsen (KY)Flavien Prat121Eoin G. Harty12/1
55Gormley (KY)Victor Espinoza124John A. Shirreffs8/5
66Big Hit (KY)Santiago Gonzalez119Philip D'Amato4/1
77Blabimir (KY)Mario Gutierrez119Doug F. O'Neill12/1

7:30 p.m.—$200,000 San Gabriel Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

St. Elias Stable and West Point Thoroughbreds' Ring Weekend has won races in Florida, New York, and California, but his next start could determine whether he'll try the international stage. Trainer Graham Motion said Jan. 4 that if the son of Tapit   runs well, a freshening could be ahead with plans to ship to England for the Queen Anne Stakes (GI) at Royal Ascot in June.

San Gabriel S. (gr. IIT)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Blue Tone (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux120Robert B. Hess, Jr.12/1
22Point Piper (KY)Mario Gutierrez122Jerry Hollendorfer8/1
33Flamboyant (FR)Flavien Prat122Patrick Gallagher4/1
984Syntax (IRE)SCRATCHED0UNKNOWN-
45Itsinthepost (FR)Tyler Baze120Jeff Mullins10/1
56Conquest Daddyo (ON)Luis Contreras120John W. Sadler15/1
67A Red Tie Day (KY)Corey S. Nakatani120Richard Baltas6/1
78Quick Casablanca (CHI)Gonzalo Gabriel Ulloa Perez122Ronald L. McAnally15/1
89Twentytwentyvision (KY)Mike E. Smith120Richard E. Mandella4/1
910Perfectly Majestic (KY)Victor Espinoza120Robert B. Hess, Jr.8/1
1011Ring Weekend (KY)Drayden Van Dyke125H. Graham Motion5/2
1112Some in Tieme (BRZ)Tiago Josue Pereira122Paulo H. Lobo20/1

Sunday, Jan. 8

7 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park

Following her 5 3/4-length victory in her debut, Shane's Girlfriend shipped east to Louisiana for the Delta Downs Princess Stakes (G3) and absolutely dominated nine other fillies to win 13 1/4 lengths. "Nobody expected that," O'Neill said. "Especially second time out, shipping to Louisiana, first start at two turns—there were a lot of reasons for her to run as good as she ran the first time, but nobody saw that coming."

Santa Ynez S. (gr. II)

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, January 08, 2017, Race 8
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Resilient Humor (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux120Jesus Mendoza-
2Sandy's Surprise (KY)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill-
3Unique Bella (PA)Mike E. Smith120Jerry Hollendorfer-
4Carrie (FL)Modesto Linares120Charles R. Stutts-
5Princess Karen (KY)Rafael Bejarano120Jeff Bonde-
6Noted and Quoted (FL)Martin Garcia124Bob Baffert-
7Go On Mary (KY)Jamie Theriot120Doug F. O'Neill-
8Shane's Girlfriend (FL)Flavien Prat122Doug F. O'Neill-
9It Tiz Well (KY)Drayden Van Dyke120Jerry Hollendorfer-

