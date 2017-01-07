Weekend Stakes Rundown: Coast-to-Coast Action

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have graded stakes action on both coasts at Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the hyperlink for each race.
Saturday, Jan. 7
1 p.m.—$100,000 Old Hat Stakes at Gulfstream Park
St. Elias Stable's multiple stakes winner Bode's Dream will put her perfect form on the line when she makes her first start as a newly turned 3-year-old. Bode's Dream capped off her three-race juvenile campaign with a front-running victory in the House Party Stakes at Gulfstream Dec. 10, a race that marked the first start for the daughter of Bodemeister off a six-month layoff.
Old Hat S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 3
- STK
- 6f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 1:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Sand Shark (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|10/1
|2
|2Bode's Dream (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|8/5
|3
|3Atenea (ECU)
|Jose Lezcano
|120
|Mario Morales
|12/1
|4
|4Summer Luck (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|3/1
|5
|5Wildcat Kate (FL)
|Eduardo O. Nunez
|116
|Kathleen O'Connell
|8/1
|6
|6Sister Nation (KY)
|Luis Saez
|116
|Michael P. De Paulo
|8/1
|7
|7Sailor's Valentine (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|116
|Eddie Kenneally
|4/1
1:30 p.m.—$100,000 Dania Beach Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park
After a 2-year-old campaign that saw Kitten's Cat become a stakes winner and a graded-placed performer, trainer Joe Sharp is understandably eager to see what 2017 holds for Ken and Sarah Ramsey's homebred. "I'm bringing the family with the anticipation of getting a picture taken," Sharp said.
Dania Beach S. (gr. IIIT)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 4
- 7 1/2f
- Turf
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 1:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Kitten's Cat (KY)
|Luis Saez
|120
|Joe Sharp
|3/1
|2
|2Shiraz (NY)
|Paco Lopez
|116
|Michael J. Maker
|10/1
|3
|3Minister's Strike (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|4/1
|4
|4Leverkusen (KY)
|Luca Panici
|116
|Javier Negrete
|30/1
|5
|5Squadron (FL)
|Eddie Castro
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9/2
|6
|6Hey Mike (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|116
|Michael J. Maker
|12/1
|7
|7Made You Look (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|122
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9/5
|8
|8Clyde's Image (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|116
|Thomas M. Bush
|20/1
|9
|9Field Trip (FL)
|Jose L. Alvarez
|116
|Henry Collazo
|6/1
4:29 p.m.—$100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes (G3T) at Santa Anita Park
Five are entered for the grass sprint, but if conditions continue to be wet in Southern California, the race down the hillside turf course will likely be moved to the main track. D P Racing's Prize Exhibit is the only graded winner in the field. The Showcasing mare won the Monrovia Stakes (G2T) in January of 2016, along with the 2015 San Clemente Handicap (G2T) and Senorita Stakes (G3T).
Las Cienegas S. (gr. III)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 3
- About 6 1/2f
- Downhill turf
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 1:29 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Cadet Roni (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5/2
|2
|2Paquita Coqueta (CHI)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|2/1
|3
|3Lajatico (GB)
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8/1
|4
|4Prize Exhibit (GB)
|Mike E. Smith
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|9/5
|5
|5Watch This Cat (KY)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3/1
4:34 p.m.—$100,000 Mucho Macho Man Stakes at Gulfstream Park
It isn't often when trainer Tom Albertrani sends a horse yet to break his maiden into a graded stakes race, but the promising colt Hemsworth convinced him otherwise. The resulting 9 1/2-length romp in the Nashua (G2) Nov. 4 at Aqueduct Racetrack confirmed Albertrani's faith and left him excited about what might be in store during the Bernardini colt's 3-year-old season, which begins in the Mucho Macho Man.
Mucho Macho Man S.
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 10
- STK
- 1m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 4:34 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Perro Rojo (KY)
|Nik Juarez
|116
|Nicholas P. Zito
|20/1
|2
|2Sweetontheladies (FL)
|Marcos Meneses
|120
|Henry Collazo
|20/1
|3
|3Talk Logistics (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|116
|Edward Plesa, Jr.
|10/1
|4
|4Even Thunder (KY)
|Joe Bravo
|120
|Joseph F. Orseno
|10/1
|5
|5Skyler's Scramjet (KY)
|Joel Rosario
|116
|Michael Mareina
|5/1
|6
|6Cavil (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|116
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|9/2
|7
|7Han Sense (IA)
|Luis Saez
|120
|Michael J. Maker
|15/1
|8
|8Sonic Mule (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|120
|Todd A. Pletcher
|6/1
|9
|9Recruiting Ready (KY)
|Edgar S. Prado
|116
|Horacio DePaz
|6/1
|10
|10State of Honor (ON)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|15/1
|11
|11Hemsworth (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|122
|Thomas Albertrani
|7/2
6:30 p.m.—$100,000 Sham Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita Park
Jerry and Ann Moss' Gormley ran a disappointing seventh in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), but trainer John Sherriffs is hopeful the Malibu Moon colt will use that effort as a learning experience. Gormley had everything his own way in his first two starts, a 4 1/4-length debut win at Del Mar in September and a frontrunning score in the FrontRunner (G1) in October. A wide trip in the Juvenile wasn't as easy. "It was inexperience on his part," Shirreffs said. "It was only his third race. He won his maiden pretty easily and went to the lead in the FrontRunner. So it was 'What do I do?'"
Sham S. (gr. III)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 7
- 1m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 3:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1American Anthem (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|119
|Bob Baffert
|9/5
|2
|2Term of Art (KY)
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5/1
|3
|3Bird Is the Word (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|119
|G. F. Almeida
|20/1
|4
|4Colonel Samsen (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Eoin G. Harty
|12/1
|5
|5Gormley (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|8/5
|6
|6Big Hit (KY)
|Santiago Gonzalez
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|4/1
|7
|7Blabimir (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12/1
7:30 p.m.—$200,000 San Gabriel Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park
St. Elias Stable and West Point Thoroughbreds' Ring Weekend has won races in Florida, New York, and California, but his next start could determine whether he'll try the international stage. Trainer Graham Motion said Jan. 4 that if the son of Tapit runs well, a freshening could be ahead with plans to ship to England for the Queen Anne Stakes (GI) at Royal Ascot in June.
San Gabriel S. (gr. IIT)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, January 07, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Blue Tone (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12/1
|2
|2Point Piper (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8/1
|3
|3Flamboyant (FR)
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|4/1
|98
|4Syntax (IRE)
|SCRATCHED
|0
|UNKNOWN
|-
|4
|5Itsinthepost (FR)
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|10/1
|5
|6Conquest Daddyo (ON)
|Luis Contreras
|120
|John W. Sadler
|15/1
|6
|7A Red Tie Day (KY)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6/1
|7
|8Quick Casablanca (CHI)
|Gonzalo Gabriel Ulloa Perez
|122
|Ronald L. McAnally
|15/1
|8
|9Twentytwentyvision (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|4/1
|9
|10Perfectly Majestic (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8/1
|10
|11Ring Weekend (KY)
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|H. Graham Motion
|5/2
|11
|12Some in Tieme (BRZ)
|Tiago Josue Pereira
|122
|Paulo H. Lobo
|20/1
Sunday, Jan. 8
7 p.m.—$200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park
Following her 5 3/4-length victory in her debut, Shane's Girlfriend shipped east to Louisiana for the Delta Downs Princess Stakes (G3) and absolutely dominated nine other fillies to win 13 1/4 lengths. "Nobody expected that," O'Neill said. "Especially second time out, shipping to Louisiana, first start at two turns—there were a lot of reasons for her to run as good as she ran the first time, but nobody saw that coming."
Santa Ynez S. (gr. II)
Santa Anita Park, Sunday, January 08, 2017, Race 8
- 7f
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|Resilient Humor (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|120
|Jesus Mendoza
|-
|2
|Sandy's Surprise (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|-
|3
|Unique Bella (PA)
|Mike E. Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|-
|4
|Carrie (FL)
|Modesto Linares
|120
|Charles R. Stutts
|-
|5
|Princess Karen (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|-
|6
|Noted and Quoted (FL)
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Bob Baffert
|-
|7
|Go On Mary (KY)
|Jamie Theriot
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|-
|8
|Shane's Girlfriend (FL)
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|-
|9
|It Tiz Well (KY)
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|-