California Chrome Arrives at Gulfstream Park

California Chrome arrived at Gulfstream Park Jan. 6 to continue preparations for a highly anticipated rematch with Arrogate in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 28.



Accompanied by a state police escort from Palm Beach International Airport, the van carrying the 2014 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) and Preakness Stakes (G1) winner drove through the stable gate at 5:40 p.m. ET, completing a journey that began at Los Alamitos Race Course in Southern California early Friday morning.



Supervised by trainer Art Sherman's son and assistant, Alan Sherman, California Chrome quickly settled into Stall 2 in Barn 2 on the Gulfstream backstretch.

"He looks great. He traveled well. He's drinking and looking for his hay," Alan Sherman said. "He's bright-eyed. He looks good."



Alan Sherman said California Chrome will walk the shedrow Jan. 7 and is scheduled to get acquainted with the Gulfstream racetrack Jan. 8.

Thoroughbred racing's most enduring star is scheduled to make his 27th and final start at Gulfstream, the ninth racetrack he has visited during a career that has spanned nearly four years.

California Chrome achieved immortality in 2014, when he won the first two legs of the Triple Crown before being named 3-year-old champion and Horse of the Year. After overcoming chronic physical issues that cut short his 2015 campaign following a second-place finish in the Dubai World Cup (G1), the son of Lucky Pulpit returned better than ever this year, capturing his first six races, including the Dubai World Cup, only to fall a half-length short of holding off Arrogate in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Santa Anita Park Nov. 5.