Chestnut Filly First Foal for Conveyance

Multiple graded stakes winner Conveyance picked up his first foal Jan. 4, when a chestnut filly was born at Doug Arnold's Buck Pond Farm in Versailles, Ky.

Bred by J. N. Toscano Thoroughbreds, the filly is the first foal out of the winning Whywhywhy mare Get Real, a half sister to graded stakes winner Could Be. The filly hails from the family of grade 1 winner Top Corsage.

"She's as good a foal as we've had in the last three years," Arnold said. "We're very excited."

Conveyance, a 9-year-old son of Indian Charlie, stands at Buck Pond Farm for $5,000.

